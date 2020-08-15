Buffoons march on DC postmaster’s private home, banging cans

In Washington, D.C., protesters are angry with the Postmaster General Louis DeJoy after exposure to propaganda from fake news outlets like CNN. They marched on his private residence to have a noise fest. Then they expressed pride in their looney behavior.

This was on behalf of Shut Down DC! That’s another fake crisis movement pretending President Trump is persecuting the postal service and denying democracy.

Notice how they are demanding ‘democracy’ and mail-in voting while they are all out gathering and screaming! That’s because they have a special dispensation when the protest – they can’t get the virus. But, if they vote in-person, the dispensation is gone and they will get the virus. Didn’t know that, did you?

These people are rude and disgraceful. They’re embarrassing.

White leftists on Twitter:

Outside the postmaster general’s house early this morning!! pic.twitter.com/dzDC4V2dPo — Rob Byrne (@RobByrneDC) August 15, 2020