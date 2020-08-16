Violence with sticks & bats at Stone Mountain

Stone Mountain has an unfair reputation as a haven for Klu Klux Klan. That reputation has brought out militias on both sides of the aisle.

What is going on in this country, fueled by the Democrat media is part of the plan to see President Trump defeated. But the all-so-clever Democrats in the media and in Congress might find that in the end, they won’t be able to turn them off.

Democrats are playing a very dangerous game.

The black Not F_king Around Militia marched through Stone Mountain while heavily armed on July 4. There were some counter-protesters but no one engaged in violence at the time.

This time was different. It was a mob of activists, apparently, Antifa Black Bloc, marching through met by the counter-protesters — the 111%ers, a right-wing militia.

The police reportedly did nothing for five hours as violence ensued using bats and sticks off and on.

Stone Mountain is becoming a hot spot for lunacy.

ANTIFA VERSUS 111%ERS

Bats and sticks:

Bats and sticks used in left vs right brawl in Stone Mountain, Ga. Video by @FordFischer: pic.twitter.com/hiFCjjIOBP — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 15, 2020

Police pushed the two groups together. Were they hoping they would kill each other?

Police kept pushing the III%ers and leftist activist with a shotgun together, and didn’t intervene as two kept their hands on their pistols and accused the leftist of making terroristic threats. “Call the manager Karen,” he said. A cop invited him to take his gun safety class. pic.twitter.com/z7BA5T4QYo — Ford Fischer (@FordFischer) August 15, 2020

The police line pushed a black-bloc-clad activist with a shotgun right toward some III% guys. III% leader Chris Hill kept his hand on his gun, as both he and shotgun guy tried to convince police the other was a threat. pic.twitter.com/jBHFdjYcGc — Ford Fischer (@FordFischer) August 15, 2020

Police stepped in after five hours:

After approximately five hours of on-and-off violence, the police decided to step in. Police Chief Chancey H. Troutman of Stone Mountain PD led lines of riot cops to clear the streets by pushing both sides in one direction. pic.twitter.com/08SXvaCRVV — Ford Fischer (@FordFischer) August 15, 2020

Grenades and rocks:

After that fight, a smoke grenade landed in the right wing side. The protesters basically threw it, along with rocks, back and forth for the next minute. pic.twitter.com/vC5HlxxO6p — Ford Fischer (@FordFischer) August 15, 2020

Uh oh, confederate flag:

Protesters approached the right with a Confederate flag they apparently took. I think one had the intention of setting it on fire near them, but he pulled back. As it burned, a black-bloc clad activist with a shotgun said “Fuck that fucking flag and everything it stands for.” pic.twitter.com/n72hH0mKSV — Ford Fischer (@FordFischer) August 15, 2020

Not worth making a video clip, but one of the right-wingers’ car had a writing on it reading “My Life Matters! Proud of what and who I am! A White man.” pic.twitter.com/C4V9CFfTj7 — Ford Fischer (@FordFischer) August 15, 2020

Police maced the crowd:

Immediately after the macing incident, someone on the leftist side threw a firework that released smoke into the crowd. It was startling (especially with so many guns around) and caused some coughing but – to be clear – it wasn’t a chemical irritant like tear gas. pic.twitter.com/Je6y7LpuHZ — Ford Fischer (@FordFischer) August 15, 2020

FULL UNCUT 5 HOURS OF LUNACY

As a quick reminder, I’m tweeting HD summary clips, but you can see the full, totally uncut version of everything I shot in the livestream. It totals about 5 hours of uncut footage. Part 1: https://t.co/puAcLutGdM Part 2: https://t.co/jHWhzpTNQm pic.twitter.com/jrs2bYQ20y — Ford Fischer (@FordFischer) August 15, 2020

WHY STONE MOUNTAIN

Stone Mountain sports a huge monument 400 feet off the ground depicting Confederates Robert E. Lee, Jefferson Davis, and Stonewall Jackson on horseback. It spans about 200 horizontal feet, standing 158 feet tall. According to the Guardian, it is the largest stone carving of its sort in the world.

People have called for its destruction for years.

It was first carved in 1915 and finished in the 1960s.

In May 2017, the Sacred Knights of the Ku Klux Klan submitted a request to the Stone Mountain Memorial Association to hold a “lighting ceremony” at the mountain’s summit, Fox News reported.

The application asked for the ceremony to be held in October, with around 20 participants who wanted to remember the Klan’s historic Stone Mountain revival in 1915.

“We will light our cross and 20 minutes later we’ll be gone,” the application read, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

A spokesman for Stone Mountain told the outlet that they didn’t want the Klan or any group like it at the park. “This is a family-oriented park,” he said. And that was it. Now they have all manner of right and left-wingers.