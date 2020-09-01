BLM marches through Oakland chanting ‘Death to America’

By
M. Dowling
-
1

About 600-700 Black Lives Matter ‘protesters’, the movement of champions — the NFL, NBA, NHL, MLB, Tennis, and Ole Miss — storm-trooped through the streets of Oakland, California, last Wednesday, chanting “death to America.” They sound like they have accents.

BLM and antifa are the American ISIS.

If you didn’t hear about it, it’s because the media doesn’t want you to know. This wasn’t a one day affair. It went on for three days, from the 27th through the 29th.

Rioters in the mob — oh, my bad, I mean ‘protesters’ and ‘demonstrators’ — set fires and broke into several businesses while vandalizing others, according to police. They threw objects at police, including bags of urine and excrement, glass bottles, and rocks.

Oakland is a depressed area that Democrats have done nothing for in a hundred years. As a result, there are lots of criminals and it’s the perfect place to build up enrollment.

Watch:

OAKLAND POLICE

The Police cannot say much and their reports are generally muted. It’s much worse than they say.

They have very weak leadership in Oakland. Illegal immigrant criminals are welcomed into the area.

They set fire to the courthouse:

