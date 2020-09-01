BLM marches through Oakland chanting ‘Death to America’

About 600-700 Black Lives Matter ‘protesters’, the movement of champions — the NFL, NBA, NHL, MLB, Tennis, and Ole Miss — storm-trooped through the streets of Oakland, California, last Wednesday, chanting “death to America.” They sound like they have accents.

BLM and antifa are the American ISIS.

If you didn’t hear about it, it’s because the media doesn’t want you to know. This wasn’t a one day affair. It went on for three days, from the 27th through the 29th.

Rioters in the mob — oh, my bad, I mean ‘protesters’ and ‘demonstrators’ — set fires and broke into several businesses while vandalizing others, according to police. They threw objects at police, including bags of urine and excrement, glass bottles, and rocks.

Oakland is a depressed area that Democrats have done nothing for in a hundred years. As a result, there are lots of criminals and it’s the perfect place to build up enrollment.

Watch:

This wasn’t widely reported. On Wednesday night, around 700 black bloc militants and their supporters rampaged through Oakland, Cal. They chanted “death to America” while starting fires and smashing cars and buildings. pic.twitter.com/A5512gCBzU — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 30, 2020

OAKLAND POLICE

The Police cannot say much and their reports are generally muted. It’s much worse than they say.

They have very weak leadership in Oakland. Illegal immigrant criminals are welcomed into the area.

“600-700 people took part in violent & destructive protests Wed. night. numerous fires set, dozens of windows broken, multiple businesses vandalized. Protesters threw objects at officers, thankfully no officers were injured. Several people arrested,” OPD said. 600-700 people took part in violent & destructive protests Wed. night. numerous fires set, dozens of windows broken, multiple businesses vandalized. Protesters threw objects at officers, thankfully no officers were injured. Several people arrested. pic.twitter.com/5tBIQ1FsQO — Oakland Police Dept. (@oaklandpoliceca) August 27, 2020 There were only a few arrests. pic.twitter.com/F49svjZNCf — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 30, 2020

They set fire to the courthouse:

Violent protesters vandalized and started a fire at the Alameda County Superior Court. @OaklandFireCA is on scene. Please stay clear of the area. pic.twitter.com/s22zKdWlkj — Oakland Police Dept. (@oaklandpoliceca) August 27, 2020 100+ people took part in tonight’s protest. Rocks, bottles, lasers & shields were used to assault officers. 1 officer injured. OPD deployed minimal gas & smoke, half a dozen arrests made. Officers confiscated shields. OPD continues our efforts to protect our vulnerable community. pic.twitter.com/OqmSI3mlLs — Oakland Police Dept. (@oaklandpoliceca) August 30, 2020 Some within crowd are throwing objects and pointing lasers at officers. Penal Code 417.25 makes it a crime for a person to point a laser scope, or a laser pointer, at another person in a threatening manner. The offense is a misdemeanor, carries a penalty of up to 30 days in jail. pic.twitter.com/cFmoHzu4uR — Oakland Police Dept. (@oaklandpoliceca) August 30, 2020 Some within the crowd are throwing rocks and bottles at officers. One officer was injured near the intersection of Mandana and W.arfield. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/PoSgZ4XjqU — Oakland Police Dept. (@oaklandpoliceca) August 30, 2020