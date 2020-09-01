94% of Americans Who Died From COVID Averaged 2.6 Additional Afflictions

In what many may find to be a stunning announcement, the CDC stated 94% of Americans who passed from the Wuhan Virus had other “types of health conditions and contributing causes” along with COVID 19.

Using provisional data on coronavirus-related deaths from the week ending Feb. 1 through Aug. 22, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention concluded last week that “for 6 percent of the deaths, COVID-19 was the only cause mentioned.”

“For deaths with…..causes in addition to COVID-19, on average, there were 2.6 additional conditions…. per death,” the report said.

Some of those underlying disorders included influenza, pneumonia, respiratory failure, respiratory arrest, hypertensive diseases, cardiac arrest, heart failure, sepsis, diabetes, and Alzheimer’s disease.

While the CDC says the provisional information is not yet complete, and it should not be compared across state lines, they also say their numbers, which are based on death certificates, are “the most reliable source of data.”

Here’s the basic math on all this. Of the 183,000 American deaths from COVID 19, about 11,000 were solely attributed to that Chinese Virus. The others likely had more than one, serious underlying affliction.

This isn’t to minimize any loss of life during this pandemic, but these critical statistics are highly revealing, and for that reason alone, not likely to be highlighted by the mainstream media.