BLM punches people, keys cars, after officer shoots thug trying to kill him

An armed thug in San Bernadino was trying to shoot an officer wrestling him to the ground. As the man pushed the cop off him, he grabbed a gun from his waistband. While swinging around, the officer shot him.

Black Lives Matter, the Democrat Marxist group, started riots in response.

The BLM thugs are punching people in their cars and keying them. Most of the so-called Black Lives Matter rioters are white.

These Democrats, who constantly bash the police and white people, are not protesters. They are rioters and violent thugs.

The footage of the shooting:

Black Lives Matter protesters are taking to the streets in San Bernardino because a cop shot an armed thug who was trying to shoot him. Here is the footage. pic.twitter.com/PpfpcTIJzq — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) October 24, 2020

I gave it a play by play… 1 of 2 pic.twitter.com/8kSlynnq1a — Robert Davis (@rldavis3) October 24, 2020

If the officer was allowed to use a chokehold, the criminal might be alive.

The crazed BLMers claim the cop was racist for shooting a man trying to shoot him. The man in the next clip is falsely claiming that the officer violated protocol. The only thing that would satisfy these people is if the thugs succeeded in killing the officers.

The officer was quick in response and did a great job of defending himself.

SAN BERNARDINO: A BLM supporter claims the officer who shot and killed Mark Matthew Bender after realizing he was armed with a weapon wasn’t justified The man claims “whether he had a gun or not, he (the officer) is supposed to follow a certain protocol” pic.twitter.com/it2sfB8TSZ — Drew Hernandez (@livesmattershow) October 24, 2020

BLM rioters in San Bernardino, Cal. have shut down the road and are keying people’s cars who drive by. Video by @livesmattershow. pic.twitter.com/tdwbtYAOrr — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) October 24, 2020

SAN BERNARDINO: A BLM protester punches a Hispanic woman in the face and another BLM protester keys her car after BLM protesters shut down an intersection (baseline/waterman) pic.twitter.com/65HeNgRfua — Drew Hernandez (@livesmattershow) October 24, 2020

Angry BLM protesters gather in the street in San Bernardino, Cal. after a black man was shot dead last night by a cop. It was caught on video & shows him resisting arrest, fighting the cop & grabbing a pistol from his waistband. Video by @livesmattershow pic.twitter.com/J15Uu6yvnG — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) October 24, 2020

It is insane to want to abolish the police and to do it on behalf of armed criminals trying to kill the police. This is what Democrats have wrought. Yet, they have the gall to ask Donald Trump if he will keep his supporters calm should he lose. It’s not the Republicans causing the problems.

SAN BERNARDINO: Earlier BLM protesters called to “abolish the police” in unison in front of the King Tut Liquor store where Mark Matthew Bender was shot and killed by an officer after reaching for a weapon while resisting arrest pic.twitter.com/uprmdz8Fad — Drew Hernandez (@livesmattershow) October 24, 2020