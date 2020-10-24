Kamala’s hubby says he’s ‘married to the next president of the United States’

Democrats now admit that Kamala Harris will become the next president of the United States, not the brain-addled Joe. That’s if Democrat (socialists) win, of course.

Harris’s husband, Douglas Emhof, told a group of his sheeple that he is married to the “next president of the United States.”

WTH!

Trump needs to make that part of his new ad. You are voting for Kamala, not Joe. Was there ever any doubt. The man can barely leave his basement.

Did Kamel’s hubby just tell a group of sheeple he is married to the “next president of the United States?” WTH. Take a listen 👇 He’s nuts or knows something we all suspect: Joe is a shill. pic.twitter.com/nQYu0yeq4c — Myrna 🇺🇸 ⭐️⭐️⭐️🇺🇸 (@indacopa) October 23, 2020