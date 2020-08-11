BLM says looting, riots are reparations — it’s all good then

A Black Lives Matter Chicago crew held a rally on Monday night in support of more than 100 people arrested after widespread looting and rioting in the city the night prior.

Organizers said the suspected looters, who were reportedly involved in causing at least $60 million in property damage and left 13 police officers injured, deserve the right to do so. It’s “reparations,” NBC Chicago reported.

“I don’t care if someone decides to loot a Gucci or a Macy’s or a Nike store, because that makes sure that person eats,” Ariel Atkins, a BLM organizer, said. “That makes sure that person has clothes.”

“That is reparations,” Atkins added. “Anything they wanted to take, they can take it because these businesses have insurance.”

Hundreds of people swarmed downtown Chicago early Monday, breaking the windows of dozens of businesses and stealing anything they could including merchandise and cash machines.

There was also an officer-involved shooting in Englewood that BLM Has doubts about.

Latrell Allen, 20, had fired shots at police prompting them to return fire. That served as an excuse for rioting and looting as well.

“This person fired shots at our officers,” CPD Superintendent David Brown said. “Officers returned fire and struck the individual.”

Black Lives Matter organizers expressed skepticism over the shooting, showing concern that none of the officers involved had worn body cameras.

“Police say a lot of things,” Atkins said. “Even though the Department of Justice said with the consent decree they are no longer allowed to chase people, they decided they were going to chase, and they shot this young man multiple times.”

The unrest was sparked by a social media post urging people to descend on Chicago’s business district after the officer involved shooting. A video posted on Facebook around 6:30 p.m. falsely claimed that officers had shot and killed a 15-year-old boy, Fox News reported.

Even if he was 15, if he shoots at officers, he can expect them to defend themselves.