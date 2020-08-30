BLM speaker, “put the police in a f@#! grave…burn the f@#! WH down”

By
M. Dowling
-
0

Last night, Black Lives Matter held a ‘mostly peaceful protest’ at their new dedicated street, the one that leads to the White House. Thank BLM-promoting Mayor Muriel Bowser for the street and the carnage. She is a Democrat, naturally, and she calls the road, Black Lives Matter Plaza, after the violent Marxist movement.

BLM is also the movement of athletes in the NBA, NFL, NHL, MLB, tennis, and now Ole Miss.

A BLM speaker said, “I’m at the point where I’m going to put the police in a f–cking grave. I’m at the point where I want to burn the f–cking White House down!”

Listen yourself if you don’t believe it:

They have a new song, “Hey,hey, f–ck Donald Trump!”

This man in the second clip sounds intelligent:

BLM all such nice little Democrat kiddies:

Actually, the driver in this next clip is reportedly a woman named Amanda Siebe who is running for Congress in Portland. She’s a communist-anarchist and she will probably win.

“Who do we protect,” chants BLM, “Black criminals!” We know that of course but it’s nice of the dummies to admit it:

If you want to dine outdoors in D.C., fuggedaboutit, as they say in my communist land of NY.

The movement of champion athletes also threatens to kill motorists:

