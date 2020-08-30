BLM speaker, “put the police in a f@#! grave…burn the f@#! WH down”

Last night, Black Lives Matter held a ‘mostly peaceful protest’ at their new dedicated street, the one that leads to the White House. Thank BLM-promoting Mayor Muriel Bowser for the street and the carnage. She is a Democrat, naturally, and she calls the road, Black Lives Matter Plaza, after the violent Marxist movement.

BLM is also the movement of athletes in the NBA, NFL, NHL, MLB, tennis, and now Ole Miss.

A BLM speaker said, “I’m at the point where I’m going to put the police in a f–cking grave. I’m at the point where I want to burn the f–cking White House down!”

Listen yourself if you don’t believe it:

Domestic terrorists are now threatening the White House and police lives… pic.twitter.com/DC7DWtXc7T — Raheem Kassam (@RaheemKassam) August 30, 2020

They have a new song, “Hey,hey, f–ck Donald Trump!”

This man in the second clip sounds intelligent:

Things continue on BLM Plaza: pic.twitter.com/RTt15lDMWC — Henry Rodgers (@henryrodgersdc) August 30, 2020

BLM all such nice little Democrat kiddies:

Flash bangs being launched: pic.twitter.com/GEXknEUnrK — Henry Rodgers (@henryrodgersdc) August 30, 2020

Actually, the driver in this next clip is reportedly a woman named Amanda Siebe who is running for Congress in Portland. She’s a communist-anarchist and she will probably win.

The officer was not going to let the guy driving the BLM van get away. Watch. pic.twitter.com/rZVmFK0Ela — Henry Rodgers (@henryrodgersdc) August 30, 2020

“Who do we protect,” chants BLM, “Black criminals!” We know that of course but it’s nice of the dummies to admit it:

“Who do we protect? Black criminals!” Washington DC BLM chant overnight what we’ve heard recently in Seattle. pic.twitter.com/tDgGge4ddU — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 29, 2020

If you want to dine outdoors in D.C., fuggedaboutit, as they say in my communist land of NY.

The movement of champion athletes also threatens to kill motorists:

Roads in Washington DC are being blocked by Black Lives Matter activists and the drivers are having their lives threatened. pic.twitter.com/PXG5DD24WT — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) August 29, 2020