Watch antifa dance with joy to the murder of Blue Lives Matter supporter (video of the killing)

A Trump supporter who participated in the Portland caravan rally was shot and killed in downtown Portland. If the video below is accurate, he was murdered in cold blood. The victim was wearing a Patriot Prayer hat. The left says the Patriot Prayer is far-right but reporter Andy Ngo says they are conservatives.

Antifa and Black Lives Matter revolutionaries physically blocked the ralliers on the road and threw projectiles. After the man’s death was known, the communist-anarchist mob celebrated and danced.

“Portland Police officers heard sounds of gunfire from the area of Southeast 3rd Avenue and Southwest Alder Street. They responded and located a victim with a gunshot wound to the chest. Medical responded and determined that the victim was deceased,” the Portland Police Bureau said in a statement.

The AP didn’t report eye witness accounts or report on video from the scene.

IN COLD BLOOD

Some claim the man was murdered in cold blood, but we can’t confirm this. It looks that way from the video:

Tonight in Portland BLM terrorists and Antifa murdered a Trump supporter in cold blood. No altercation, no fight. He walked up behind him and assassinated him because of his political views.pic.twitter.com/jNDs0YJcGn — Mike Coudrey (@MichaelCoudrey) August 30, 2020

It sounds like someone is shouting, “We got a Trumper right here” just before the shots are fired and the man is killed. pic.twitter.com/MMCnp5iwtj — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 30, 2020

When they found out that the deceased man supported blue live matter, they danced and cheered. The shooting victim had a side bag with a “blue lives matter” style flag.

The shooter is believed to be a white male.

CELEBRATION TIME FOR TERRORISTS

They did celebrate the death of a Patriot Prayer person, calling him a Nazi without knowing a thing about him. Patriot Prayer is a Christian prayer group that takes on the lunatics in Portland.

Nazis don’t support the blue, by the way.

Watch the celebrations:

Antifa burn a US flag to celebrate the death of the man shot in downtown Portland. They call him a “fascist” despite not knowing who he is. #PortlandRiots pic.twitter.com/3CjdcWDl1S — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 30, 2020

Send in the National Guard to Portland. The city is out control as Antifa celebrates the murder of a Trump supporter. pic.twitter.com/9rJjBlwL1s — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) August 30, 2020

Antifa celebrate the murder of a Trump supporter shot twice in the chest. https://t.co/5IFK0xQBnX — David Atherton (@DaveAtherton20) August 30, 2020

Corrupt AP

An Associated Press freelance reporter said the murdered man was wearing a hat bearing the insignia of Patriot Prayer. The Prayer group is a counter-protesting group of conservatives that are usually attacked by antifa. They fight back. That’s just to be clear since the AP wasn’t.

The AP made no effort to investigate or mention the murdered man’s Blue Lives Matter insignia.

They also promoted antifa while demonizing the conservative rally.

The corrupt AP wrote about the RNC convention in this article: “Trump and other speakers at this week’s convention evoked a violent, dystopian future if Democratic presidential hopeful Joe Biden wins in November and pointed to Portland as a cautionary tale for what would be in store for Americans.”

In fact, the RNC convention was days of ordinary people telling their extraordinary stories. Trump is for the working man, the common man. Democrats are the party of billionaires, criminals, illegal aliens, misfits, antifa, Black Lives Matter Marxists, and communists. The Democrats’ DNC convention was a zoom call of angry leftists berating President Trump.

President Trump tweeted this morning:

ANTIFA is a Radical Left group that only wants bad things for our Country. They are supported by $FOOLS! https://t.co/Be8avd2wPL — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 30, 2020

Here are antifa Dems calling a man protecting a Petrol station — a “f-__ing Nazi:

“He’s a Nazi!” Antifa mob assault a man who tried to stop them from breaking inside the petrol station in downtown Portland. They randomly call him a Nazi to incite the mob to violence. #PortlandRiots pic.twitter.com/gbjxsqYvkK — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 30, 2020

Antifa are beating the hell out of people in downtown Portland tonight. #PortlandRiots pic.twitter.com/X985EGq4JY — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 30, 2020