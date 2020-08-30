President unleashes after blue lives matter supporter killed in Portland in cold blood

President Trump unleashed on Portland Democratic Mayor Ted Wheeler on Sunday morning after a blue lives matter protester was killed in Portland. Wheeler sent a caustic letter to the President rejecting the help he offered.

Wheeler has blood on his hands.

The shooting happened after conservative protesters drove trucks around the city with American flags and Trump flags. They were met by far-left antifa activists who blocked traffic and threw things at the vehicles. Responses usually came from the vehicles.

“Video of the attack that was posted online showed the shooting and, according to two journalists, appeared to show someone saying, ‘we got a Trumper right here,’ before two fatal shots were fired at the victim.”

THE PRESIDENT’S RESPONSE

The president retweeted dozens of tweets and quote retweeted others. He also tweeted an attack on Wheeler over the chaos in the city.

Trump highlighted a video that showed far-left antifa extremists throwing objects and liquids, which some journalists said was urine, at a caravan of trucks with U.S. flags.

“The big backlash going on in Portland cannot be unexpected after 95 days of watching an incompetent Mayor admit that he has no idea what he is doing,” Trump tweeted. “The people of Portland won’t put up with no safety any longer. The Mayor is a FOOL. Bring in the National Guard!”

The people of Portland, however, do put up with it and might be as crazy as the mayor and governor and all the rest of the officials.

The President continued, “Our great National Guard could solve these problems in less than 1 hour. Local authorities must ask before it is too late. People of Portland, and other Democrat run cities, are disgusted with Schumer, Pelosi, and their local ‘leaders’. They want Law & Order!,” Trump continued, later adding: “Wheeler is incompetent, much like Sleepy Joe Biden. This is not what our great Country wants. They want Safety & Security, and do NOT want to Defund our Police!”

He retweeted this:

The big backlash going on in Portland cannot be unexpected after 95 days of watching and incompetent Mayor admit that he has no idea what he is doing. The people of Portland won’t put up with no safety any longer.The Mayor is a FOOL. Bring in the National Guard! https://t.co/bM6ypak94t — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 30, 2020

The murder can be watched on this link.

President Trump’s mantra:

LAW & ORDER!!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 30, 2020