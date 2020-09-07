BLM uses white people as shields while marching in Rochester

Black Lives Matter agitators marched in Rochester, N.Y., over the death of Daniel Prude, using racist formations with white protesters forming a wall around black protesters.

The BLM in Portland, Oregon, and Louisville, Kentucky did the same thing.

In Rochester, organizers screamed for “white shields” to form a protective circle around black protesters.

The strategy is to put white people on the perimeter in harm’s way. They get to receive the brunt of whatever police response comes if there is one. They believe that if someone is white, they will meet with less force by the police.

“If you’re white and you got a shield, you need to be making a perimeter from whatever this street is to whatever that street is. If you are black, stay in the middle,” one woman with a megaphone shouts at assembled protesters in a video that surfaced online on Saturday.

“White shields! White shields make a circle!” another woman screams.

When this happened in Louisville, the Kentucky National Organization for Women hailed the action for its “love” and as an example of “what you do with your privilege.”

Portland does something similar.

These people are irrational and child-like.

They are marching over Daniel Prude. We covered that on this link.

