BLM’s Angry That Wounded Cops Are Called Heroes in “Tear Jerker” Pressers

Black Lives Matter, which runs our nation’s capital is very angry that police officers who were shot in the line of duty were treated automatically as heroes. The shooting and wounding of an officer by a violent criminal took place on Sunday night.

The suspect is at large.

The wounded officer, who is unnamed, sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was released from the hospital.

BLM thought this an opportune moment to promote its #StopMPD campaign and warn against copaganda. This is coming from a violent, communist organization that wants to defund all the police.

This is the point we’ve been making for months. Look at the reaction and coverage tonight. Tear jerker press conferences and proclamations of heroes coming soon. Imagine if people knew these folks’ names. Being Black in DC is more dangerous than any job. https://t.co/KqcmTNsnl1 pic.twitter.com/3W6KWp7Ng3 — Black Lives Matter DC (@DMVBlackLives) January 24, 2022

Related