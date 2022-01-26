BLM’s Angry That Wounded Cops Are Called Heroes in “Tear Jerker” Pressers

By
M Dowling
-
0

Black Lives Matter, which runs our nation’s capital is very angry that police officers who were shot in the line of duty were treated automatically as heroes. The shooting and wounding of an officer by a violent criminal took place on Sunday night.

The suspect is at large.

The wounded officer, who is unnamed, sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was released from the hospital.

BLM thought this an opportune moment to promote its #StopMPD campaign and warn against copaganda. This is coming from a violent, communist organization that wants to defund all the police.


PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...

Leave a Reply