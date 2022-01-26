San Jose Votes in Unconstitutional Gun Ownership Requirements

The San Jose, California, city council voted Tuesday night to adopt a first-in-the-nation ordinance requiring most gun owners to pay a fee and carry liability insurance

The Silicon Valley city’s council split the vote into two parts: the first approving the bulk of the proposal, including the insurance provisions, and the second approving the fee provisions. The insurance vote passed 10-1, while the fees vote passed 8-3.

The ordinance must be approved next month at its final reading in order to take effect in August. Gun rights supporters have threatened to sue to block the measures if they become law.

They are under the mistaken impression that gang violence is caused by the gun itself.

Democrat Mayor Sam Liccardo has compared the plan to car insurance mandates, which he credits with dramatically reducing traffic fatalities.

The problem with that is a car isn’t in the Constitution. The Second Amendment and self-defense are and can only be changed by a constitutional amendment.

