BLM’s NBA draws lowest TV viewership in history in finals game 1

Despite featuring the duo of LeBron James and Anthony Davis, and having two major-market teams playing in the Los Angeles Lakers and Miami Heat, Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday night drew record-low TV ratings, according to Reuters.

The game — a 116-98 Lakers win — drew 7.41 million viewers to ABC, according to overnight ratings. The previous low was 8.06 million viewers for Game 3 of the 2003 NBA Finals between the New Jersey Nets and San Antonio Spurs.

The number is also a 45 percent drop compared to the audience for last year’s Finals opener between the Toronto Raptors and Golden State Warriors.

Game 1 of the 2020 NBA Finals settled for a 2.1 rating among adults 18-49 and 5.3 million total viewers. Now, those averages will rise significantly when final Nielsen data becomes available, but they are currently about half of what last year’s comparable preliminary data estimated for ABC.

