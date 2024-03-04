Block Lifted on Texas’s SB4 to Arrest, Prosecute, Remove Migrants

A US appeals court temporarily overruled a judge’s ruling that blocked Texas law SB4. SB4 gives Texas officials powers to arrest, prosecute, and remove people who illegally crossed the US – Mexico border.

The order on Saturday came from the New Orleans based fifth US Circuit Court of appeals. As a result of this ruling, SB4 can take effect as socialist democrat president Biden pursues claims that it interferes with the federal government’s enforcement of immigration laws.

The court delayed the ruling for seven days so the federal government can appeal.

Still pending is Texas’s appeal of last week’s decision by US District Judge David Ezra in Austin. Ezra said that the Biden administration and its legal challenge will likely prevail. They cited a 2012 Supreme Court ruling that struck down key provisions of a similar Arizona immigration law. He also said it allows the state to pass its own immigration laws.

These cases are brought by far-left open borders groups led by the far-left ACLU. They claim it will lead to racial profiling.

The law would make it a state crime to enter or reenter Texas from a foreign country illegally. They would be able to deport and give prison sentences of up to 20 years if they refuse to comply.

The law remains blocked only until March 9 unless the Supreme Court keeps it on hold. It was originally set to go into effect on March 5.

New: The U.5. 5th Circuit issued a temporary stay on a federal district judge’s ruling yesterday, allowing Texas’s new border security law, #SB4 to be enforced when it goes into effect tomorrow. The law allows state police to arrest illegal aliens on criminal trespass charges. pic.twitter.com/qgNOiumRFA — Matt Stringer (@WestTxStringer) March 4, 2024

Related