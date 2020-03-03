Bloomberg explains rich & famous need guns, not plebeians

An audience member at a town hall with Michael Bloomberg asked him if his life is more important than his. Bloomberg uses armed guards.

“How do you justify pushing for more gun control when you have an armed security detail that’s likely equipped with the same firearms and magazines that you seek to ban the common citizen from owning?” the man asked at a Monday evening Fox News town hall in Manassas, Virginia. “Does your life matter more than mine or my family’s or these peoples’?”

The audience applauded.

Bloomberg went into his usual dishonest spiel, minimizing the restrictions he wants. People should know that in New York City, people do not have Second Amendment rights unless they have already been attacked. Thank Bloomberg for that. If you shoot someone in New York, even in self-defense, they will arrest you and ask questions later.

Bloomberg “Look, I probably get 40 or 50 threats every week, ok, and some of them are real,” Bloomberg responded.”That just happens when you are the mayor of New York City or you are very wealthy, and if you are campaigning for president of the United States you get lots of threats.”

As Dana says, unless you’re rich and famous, you can’t protect yourself, you minion!

Watch:

This is the classism of Bloomberg and his gun control groups’ gun control: They all have armed security. They don’t want YOU lawfully bearing arms unless you’re rich enough to hire security like they do. https://t.co/IyMeqDvmwn — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) March 3, 2020

Who is selling guns to 12-year-olds and criminals? His routine is well-practiced and untrue. It is illegal to sell guns under these circumstances if it’s a gun show or a private sale.

Bloomberg probably knows gun law. He’s a liar, and he lies with a straight face.

Watch:

This is an absolutely idiotic and ridiculous response from Bloomberg and if the media had sense he would be shamed as a presidential candidate for not knowing firearm law better than this. NO, you can’t just buy a gun and have it Amazon delivered to your house. https://t.co/pIYUwuJF1S — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) March 3, 2020

Dana Loesch on Bloomberg’s struggles and her new book ‘Grace Canceled’https://t.co/OKdwRuk3XT — Andre B (@AndreB39117162) February 24, 2020