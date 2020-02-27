Bloomberg showed no leadership over 9/11

Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg puts out a lot of ads and most of them are full of dishonest claims. One of those is his statement that he was the 9/11 mayor. Actually, Rudy Giuliani was mayor during 9/11. Bloomberg came in months later.

Watch:

He has also suggested he was the 9/11 mayor during debates.

Bloomberg was in charge in the aftermath and he showed no leadership whatsoever. The former mayor allowed problems in the building of the Freedom Tower to fester for years. He couldn’t or wouldn’t take a stand on anything except to ban the victim’s families from going to the site.

It took eight years to build the Tower from 2006 to 2014. Bloomberg was quick to take credit when it finally did go up.

Bloomberg was described by some as cold-hearted in his treatment of victims. Others said he was disinterested in the memorial Freedom Tower which would sit on the site of the World Trade Center.

People forget how he was about 9/11 and it’s not how he portrays himself.