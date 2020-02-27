New DOJ office to strip criminals of citizenship if they lied to get citizenship

The Trump administration is launching a new section within the DOJ that will revoke the citizenship of immigrants who lied on their naturalization application about their criminal history, Fox News reports.

It will denaturalize those with very serious crimes on their record and who lied to obtain citizenship.

The section will be within the DOJ’s Office of Immigration Litigation It will be dedicated to denaturalizing those who had failed to disclose they had been involved in criminal activity on their N-400 form for naturalization.

It requires the government to show that citizenship was obtained illegally or “procured by concealment of a material fact or by willful misrepresentation.”

That form includes questions asking whether an applicant has been involved in genocide and torture among other serious crimes, if they have ever been part of a terrorist or totalitarian organization, if they had been associated with the Nazi government in Germany, and if they have been charged or convicted with a crime or served prison time. Targets for denaturalization are those who have made material breaches of those questions.

“When a terrorist or sex offender becomes a U.S. citizen under false pretenses, it is an affront to our system — and it is especially offensive to those who fall victim to these criminals,” Assistant Attorney General Jody Hunt said. “The new Denaturalization Section will further the Department’s efforts to pursue those who unlawfully obtained citizenship status and ensure that they are held accountable for their fraudulent conduct.”

Finally, a politician who takes our citizenship seriously.