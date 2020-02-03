Bloomberg spent $10 million on a Super Bowl ad that was a complete fabrication

Far-left Democratic presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg is an anti-gun radical. So, naturally, he ran a $10 million anti-gun Super Bowl commercial Sunday. The only problem is he gave misleading information about the subject of the ad and he cited incorrect data on gun-related deaths for children that included adults and suicides. Furthermore, he didn’t bother to mention the problems are suicides and gangs, not guns.

The ad focuses on the tragic life and death of George Kemp Jr. He was shot and killed in 2013. His broken-hearted mother narrates, followed by this statistic, “2,900 CHILDREN DIE FROM GUN VIOLENCE EVERY YEAR.”

As a kid, George Kemp Jr. dreamed of playing in a #SuperBowl. Gun violence robbed him of that dream. But tonight, George was at the Super Bowl inspiring us all in a more powerful way. https://t.co/EijgNsu1Il pic.twitter.com/k4o3o69k6s — Mike Bloomberg (@MikeBloomberg) February 3, 2020

GEORGE KEMP WAS NOT A CHILD AND THE DEATH WAS GANG-RELATED

Right off the bat, George Kemp was not a child, he was 20 years of age when he was killed. George Kemp died in a park where he met other men to settle a ‘personal matter.”

The confrontation was described as “gang-related” by a Texas appeals court, According to the court, “two groups of young men, most of them teenagers, had met that night for a fight.” Two of them, including an 18-year-old, Corey Coleman, fired the handgun rounds that struck Kemp. Coleman was convicted of murder and sentenced to 34 years in prison.

It wasn’t gun violence, it was gang violence.

THE PROBLEMS ARE GANGS AND SUICIDES, NOT GUNS

Also, the ad didn’t cite a source for its 2,900 statistics. Stephen Gutowski, the firearms policy reporter for the Free Beacon, stated that the figure appears to come from a study done by Everytown for Gun Safety.

‘Everytown’ is a radical gun control-centered nonprofit founded by Bloomberg.

Gutowski found that the study included 18 and 19-year-olds in its research, despite claiming the statistic was regarding the deaths of children. He found the figure was 51% of Bloomberg’s, but Reason had additional information, bringing it lower.

‘Reason‘ found it was 73% of the figure used by mini Bloomberg:

“According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, FactCheck.org notes, the average number of firearm-related deaths involving Americans 17 or younger from 2013 through 2017 (the period used by Everytown for Gun Safety) was about 1,500, roughly half the number cited by Bloomberg. Furthermore, nearly two-fifths of those deaths were suicides, meaning the number of minors killed each year by “gun violence,” as that term is usually understood, is about 73 percent smaller than the figure cited in Bloomberg’s ad.”

The problem isn’t guns, it’s children killing themselves. An entirely different solution is needed.