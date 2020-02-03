Dems angry about an ad of an imprisoned black woman set free

Trump campaign official Matt Wolking accused Twitter of restricting President Donald Trump’s Super Bowl campaign ad Sunday. Twitter says the video was only flagged due to specific account settings. The question is, however, are the account settings set differently for President Trump than for, say, Mike Bloomberg whose ad was not marked “sensitive content.”

The ad shows an emotional Alice Johnson who was serving a life sentence for non-violent drug charges. Trump granted her clemency in 2018. She has become the face of the President’s criminal justice reform.

Wolking tweeted that the ad was hidden for containing “sensitive media.” If a user has settings set to ban sensitive content, it won’t show.

However, why is this ad coming up as “sensitive?”

Mr. Wolking said it was a Democrat Twitter troll attack that did it. Nothing of the sort happened to Bloomberg.

Watch:

President Trump’s Super Bowl ad about criminal justice reform and Alice Johnson has been restricted on Twitter after angry Democrats reported it en masse. They don’t want you to see this! https://t.co/BPOLL5O7PM pic.twitter.com/aowHxn287i — Matt Wolking (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@MattWolking) February 3, 2020



Twitter prohibits videos that are “excessively gory or share violent or adult content.” They also ban “hate.” This ad doesn’t fit any of that. It did bring tears to my eyes. Is that the problem?

A Dem Black Caucus VC:

Oregon Democrats Black Caucus Vice-Chair: “that was a good commercial by @realDonaldTrump“ WATCH IT –> https://t.co/BPOLL5O7PM pic.twitter.com/pjC6BxNrXO — Matt Wolking (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@MattWolking) February 3, 2020

Alice Johnson tweeted the video:

Two Super Bowls ago I was sitting in a prison cell. Today I am a free woman and my story was featured in a Super Bowl Ad. I will spend the rest of my life fighting for the wrongly and unjustly convicted! God Bless America! pic.twitter.com/CGSyk54O37 — Alice Marie Johnson (@AliceMarieFree) February 3, 2020

On the other hand, Bloomberg’s ads show up on Twitter and they are not “sensitive:”

This is ferocious. I don’t want Bloomberg as president but I welcome more ads that shatter propaganda at the knees. https://t.co/HvRheqVgTT — Elizabeth C. McLaughlin (@ECMcLaughlin) February 3, 2020