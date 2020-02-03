Dems angry about an ad of an imprisoned black woman set free

By
M. Dowling
-
2

Trump campaign official Matt Wolking accused Twitter of restricting President Donald Trump’s Super Bowl campaign ad Sunday. Twitter says the video was only flagged due to specific account settings. The question is, however, are the account settings set differently for President Trump than for, say, Mike Bloomberg whose ad was not marked “sensitive content.”

The ad shows an emotional Alice Johnson who was serving a life sentence for non-violent drug charges. Trump granted her clemency in 2018. She has become the face of the President’s criminal justice reform.

Wolking tweeted that the ad was hidden for containing “sensitive media.” If a user has settings set to ban sensitive content, it won’t show.

However, why is this ad coming up as “sensitive?”

Mr. Wolking said it was a Democrat Twitter troll attack that did it. Nothing of the sort happened to Bloomberg.

Watch:


Twitter prohibits videos that are “excessively gory or share violent or adult content.” They also ban “hate.” This ad doesn’t fit any of that. It did bring tears to my eyes. Is that the problem?

A Dem Black Caucus VC:

Alice Johnson tweeted the video:

On the other hand, Bloomberg’s ads show up on Twitter and they are not “sensitive:”

PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...

2 COMMENTS

Leave a Reply