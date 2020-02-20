Bloomberg tells his competitors to drop out so he can beat Bernie

Smug, autocratic, arrogant, Michael Bloomberg found a great way to win. He is telling his rivals, Amy Klobuchar, Joe Biden, and Pete Buttigieg to drop out or expect to see Bernie Sanders the socialist as the Democratic candidate for President.

He’s a marvel. So far, Bloomberg hasn’t even shown up on a ballot and he bought his way into third place poll numbers. Now, he’s telling the others who have worked for their position in the polls to get out or watch a socialist win.

BLOOMBERG’S STRATEGIST SAYS GET OUT, JOE, PETE, AND AMY

Kevin Sheekey, Bloomberg’s top strategist, said, “The fact is if the state of this race remains status quo — with Biden, Pete, and Amy in the race on Super Tuesday. Bernie is likely to open up a delegate lead that seems nearly impossible to overcome.”

“I don’t think many people understand the dire circumstances here,” he said.

“If Biden, Buttigieg, and Klobuchar remain in the race despite having no path to appreciably collecting delegates on Super Tuesday (and beyond), they will propel Sanders to a seemingly insurmountable delegate lead by siphoning votes away from [Bloomberg].”

That is Chutzpah! The other candidates have workers, followers, committed voters, and Bloomberg won’t be on a ballot until March 3rd. He has not one vote nor one delegate.

Bloomberg could have entered the race sooner if he was so concerned.

It’s hard to wrap one’s mind around the arrogance involved in saying something like this after the way Bloomberg has gotten his place on tonight’s debate stage — with money spent on ads and influencers.

Bloomberg is painted as a moderate, which is also wrong. He’s simply not as far left as Bernie. Some of Bloomberg’s ideas are very radical.

IF DEMOCRATS WANT TO GET RID OF BERNIE BECAUSE THEY SEE HIM AS UNELECTABLE, THEY NEED TO KEEP ALL THE CANDIDATES IN THE RACE UNTIL SUPER TUESDAY

Sanders is currently in line to walk away from Super Tuesday the winner, with 41% of the vote, according to Nate Silver. If that happens, Bernie will have a lead he will never relinquish, but it’s not enough to win on the first ballot.

It’s not all that likely Bloomberg is the one to beat Sanders. Buying his way to success is not a winning Democrat ideal, especially not when it comes from an old white guy.

If Democrats want to defeat Bernie, then they need everyone to stay in the race and keep their delegates until the second round when the Super Delegates are let loose. They will vote against Bernie and knock him out.

The candidates need to do the opposite of what Bloomberg wants them to do.