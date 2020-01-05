This Is Who the Pro-Iran Protesters Were at the White House Sunday

By
M. Dowling
-
3

The A.N.S.W.E.R. Coalition arranged for hundreds of their people to march in protest outside the White House Sunday. They are protesting war with Iran and chanted, “U.S. out of the Middle East. No Justice, No Peace.”

The media won’t tell you who they are, although Hindu.com says they are “left-leaning.”

THIS IS WHO THEY ARE

The A.N.S.W.E.R. Coalition started as an anti-war front group for the Marxist-Leninist Workers World Party.

Eventually, they split up. Many of the members joined the Communist Party for Socialism and Liberation. They have ties to Palestine.

These people are radical communists who are anti-Israel and support cop-killer Mumia Abu-Jamal. They were very active during the Occupy movement and most anti-government movements. You probably noticed them in Ferguson. They’re literally insane. I speak from personal knowledge of going to the protests they attended. They’re irrational and some are dangerous.

The communist front group Code Pink was also at the protest.

PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...

3 COMMENTS

  3. These protesters are not American, they are radical Communists and Socialists and have no place in a democratic nation. They should be rounded up and deported as having views that could be classified as treason.

Leave a Reply