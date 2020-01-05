This Is Who the Pro-Iran Protesters Were at the White House Sunday

The A.N.S.W.E.R. Coalition arranged for hundreds of their people to march in protest outside the White House Sunday. They are protesting war with Iran and chanted, “U.S. out of the Middle East. No Justice, No Peace.”

The media won’t tell you who they are, although Hindu.com says they are “left-leaning.”

Happening Now: Americans protest war footing with Iran at White House. Nearly 1000 protesters demand US leave Iraq chanting “US out of the Middle East no justice no peace.” #Iran #Iraq #NoWarWithIran pic.twitter.com/R9a0FB5VFD — DCMediaGroup (@DCMediaGroup) January 4, 2020

Today at the White House, an organization backed by IRAN held a PRO-IRAN protest All I see are a bunch of non-Americans crying together realizing they can’t win pic.twitter.com/HsLmJXdU61 — Your Republican Dad (@yourrepubdad) January 4, 2020

Hundreds of demonstrators in Washington protested against the American air strike in Iraq, chanting ‘U.S. out of the Middle East’ outside the White House. Similar protests were held in New York, Chicago and other cities https://t.co/dFB12ofPrC pic.twitter.com/xp12Xc3tio — Reuters (@Reuters) January 5, 2020

Standing with their brothers in Iran. Will really make the Ayatollah know you are behind him. Amazing. pic.twitter.com/sCzmxWcyXd — Bubba Banjo (@BubbaBanjo) January 5, 2020

THIS IS WHO THEY ARE

The A.N.S.W.E.R. Coalition started as an anti-war front group for the Marxist-Leninist Workers World Party.

Eventually, they split up. Many of the members joined the Communist Party for Socialism and Liberation. They have ties to Palestine.

These people are radical communists who are anti-Israel and support cop-killer Mumia Abu-Jamal. They were very active during the Occupy movement and most anti-government movements. You probably noticed them in Ferguson. They’re literally insane. I speak from personal knowledge of going to the protests they attended. They’re irrational and some are dangerous.

The communist front group Code Pink was also at the protest.