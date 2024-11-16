BlueSky Is Working Overtime to Protect Woke Cry Babies

By
M DOWLING
-
2
22

After the election, hundreds of people left X, and others added an account to BlueSky. Some went to Threads or Mastodon. They will find that just as other platforms are echo chambers for the right, these platforms will be echo chambers for the left.

According to reports, over three million people joined BlueSky in a week. Many are already complaining that it’s an echo chamber for the left, and the rest of the site includes boring photos and bad jokes.

It’s heavily censored, so Bluesky has 3,000 an hour to screen. They are reporting people nonstop. People can’t publish much without being referred to the BlueSky Stasi safety censors.

Blue Sky is an anti-free speech platform.


