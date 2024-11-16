BlueSky Is Working Overtime to Protect Woke Cry Babies

After the election, hundreds of people left X, and others added an account to BlueSky. Some went to Threads or Mastodon. They will find that just as other platforms are echo chambers for the right, these platforms will be echo chambers for the left.

According to reports, over three million people joined BlueSky in a week. Many are already complaining that it’s an echo chamber for the left, and the rest of the site includes boring photos and bad jokes.

It’s heavily censored, so Bluesky has 3,000 an hour to screen. They are reporting people nonstop. People can’t publish much without being referred to the BlueSky Stasi safety censors.

The mass migration of wokes from X to Bluesky is already impacting “safety” culture and censorship on that platform. pic.twitter.com/QE6HA0Shcw — i/o (@eyeslasho) November 16, 2024

All the woke liberals who left Twitter/X went to BlueSky & now they’re reporting whatever triggers them so much it’s overwhelming the app’s safety team. What a bunch of cry babies you get what you tolerate! https://t.co/d1u1JX81FL — Endymion (@EndymionYT) November 16, 2024

Blue Sky is an anti-free speech platform.

Officially, Brazil blocked X because it no longer had "legal representation" in Brazil. On leaving X, President Lula encouraged people to follow him at Bluesky. But Bluesky also has no legal representation in Brazil. Dictatorships are totalitarian and incompetent. pic.twitter.com/x7RbkAONHT — Michael Shellenberger (@shellenberger) September 2, 2024

Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter The Importance of Prayer: How a Christian Gold Company Stands Out by Defending Americans’ Retirement Name Last name Email