Ron Baron: Teacher’s Union & UAW Control the Democrat Party

Ron Baron doesn’t feel like a Democrat any longer. He said the Democrat Party is controlled by the teacher’s union and the UAW.

When you lose Ron Baron…

As a point of interest, Donald Trump is the first Republican in history to pass 76 million votes. He has a mandate, and Democrats are plotting to stop him. They don’t care what the people want.

I used to get the teacher’s union newsletter. It was communist propaganda.

It took an existential threat to enlighten enough people to the danger. Many are still in the dark.

Baron sat down for an interview:

Host: “You’ve been a longtime Democrat. You’ve been pretty outspoken about that, but you’re also a longtime supporter of Elon Musk. What do you think of the election results and the government that we’re going to be facing?”

Ron Baron: “I think that he had similar views to mine. I don’t feel like I’m a Democrat anymore. But he had similar views to mine, and for a long time, but I think that the Democratic Party has been taken over by unions — teachers unions, UAW.

“I mean, one of the things that was really interesting is that they had an EV summit at the White House. Everyone’s been talking about this a year or two ago. And in that period…the leading people for electric cars were invited to the White House to meet with President Biden. And Musk was invited initially, and then disinvited, and the person who was praised for leading the way in the conversion was Mary Barra.

“I love Mary Barra, but Mary Barra in that quarter did 29 cars, 29 electric cars. We did 300,000, and she was the one who was invited, and she was the one who was praised as the leader in this conversion from guessing in parts of electric cars, so that’s because the UAW says I don’t want Elon Musk in the White House.”

Democrats insist we accept their view of things, even if it means accepting lies and fairy tales. They’ve gone crazy.

Watch:

