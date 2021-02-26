Board member: in-person schooling is ‘very white supremacist ideology’

By
M. Dowling
-
0

La Mesa, California Trustee Charda Bell-Fontenot told fellow board members that in-person school learning is “a very white supremacist ideology.” She told the fellow board members who want to open schools that they should check “their privilege.”

To top it off, she claimed in-person learning is “slavery.”

One must wonder how the slaves would have felt about that comparison.

“I know what we are doing is wrong. That seems like a very white supremacy ideology to conform…privilege you guys….check it……I’m not gonna force anyone to do what they don’t wanna do. That’s what slavery is. I’m not gonna be a part of it,” Bell-Fontenot said.

Parents are calling for her to step down.

Of course, she should.

She’s the racist. Educating children is white supremacy???

Hopefully, this isn’t common thinking in the Black community.

Watch:

