David Horowitz on our fascist government









David Horowitz was on Newsmax Friday and again spoke about our fascist government. He mentioned the voter registration bill Democrats are trying to pass. He used it as an example of fascism.

HR 1, For the People Act, will enshrine mail-in ballots, outlawing voter ID, and letting illegal aliens vote. HR 1 is a bill to destroy the United States.

“This is a fascist government,” David Horowitz said, adding that he doesn’t know why more people aren’t saying it.

He also gave some advice to Donald Trump.

Watch:

