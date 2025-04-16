Desperate Dems Stir the Pot With an Old JD Vance Joke

“I was talking with a friend recently,” then-Senator JD Vance said in July 2024, “and we were talking about, you know, one of the big dangers in the world, of course, is nuclear proliferation. Though, of course, the Biden administration doesn’t care about it. And I was talking about, you know, what is the first truly Islamist country that will get a nuclear weapon? And we were like, maybe it’s Iran, you know, maybe Pakistan already kind of counts, and then we sort of finally decided maybe it’s actually the UK since Labour just took over,” Vance joked.

For some reason, it’s making the rounds on social media again, and people are using it to insult JD Vance. It appears that desperate Democrats will use anything they can find to attack.

Vice President JD Vance cracked the joke tongue-in-cheek. Some missed the point and angrily shot back with non-sequiturs. Some said he’s an idiot for not knowing that the UK has possessed nuclear weapons since 1952 and is a secular nation, not Islamist. Many point out that Pakistan, officially the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, has already had nuclear weapons since the 1990s. They claimed that made JD a nitwit.

What is somewhat surprising is how many people missed the point of the joke. They don’t like the characterization and went off on tangents. The same people ignore all the rotten things Labour has said about Donald Trump and JD Vance.

They must be desperate to dig up a joke he made in July 2024.

This confirms my suspicion that people will use any excuse to attack. Many who attack are stupid themselves.

JD Vance: The UK could become the first Islamist country to get a nuclear weapon. pic.twitter.com/BOPKKzMsTa — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) April 15, 2025

As an aside, there aren’t that many Islamists in the UK, but there are over 1.3 million in London. Their culture is at odds with Western culture. And the Labour Party has lenient immigration policies, and is eager to escalate the war in Ukraine.

London is spooky pic.twitter.com/WcazUMa3HL — Barkin • ברקין • Баркин • 巴尔金 (@B2RKN) April 16, 2025

Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter Name Last name Email