Former Ukraine MP details effort to block probe of his son

The following story comes from that website, and we have permission to post the information about a former Ukrainian member of Parliament

Oleksandr

Onishenko. Mr. Onyshchenko was close to President Poroshenko. He participated in a meeting with President Poroshenko and Hunter Biden.

The former Parliament member gave details about Joe Biden’s effort to stifle his son’s investigation and damage Trump’s campaign in this new interview at CDM.

Oleksandr Onyschenko fled Ukraine after exposing the president. He was arrested in Germany and claims the warrant was bogus. Watch the Video of the Interview here or below: MORE FROM CDM The interview includes a fascinating story that has not yet been fully told in the American media, although it has been widely circulated in Europe and Ukraine.

Onyshchenko alleges Joe Biden helped launder $4-5 Billion from Ukraine. According to him, the investigation of Hunter’s activities with the Ukrainian gas company was blocked.

The interview was conducted by L Todd Wood, Editor and Chief of CD Media.

HE COULDN’T GET TO THE USA

In Dec 2019, Onyshchenko traveled to the United States to give a press conference on Democrat Party corruption in Ukraine. The U.S. Embassy in Kyiv would not give him a visa, so he procured one through the U.S. Embassy in Hungary.

Upon attempting to leave Germany, he was arrested on an Interpol warrant from Ukraine, to prevent his testimony from being released in the United States, Mr. Todd asserts.

The former MP claims he was poisoned in a German prison.

Watch the video above for yourself and see what you think. YouTube censors CD-Media, why? Because they want to manipulate us?

Americans should be able to decide what to believe or not. The media is telling us what to think, what to believe, what to say. We don’t know if this man is a crackpot or not, but we do remember Biden admitting to extortion.

Remember this?