Bob Woodward’s bombshell is another dud

Bob Woodward’s new alleged ‘bombshell’ book is another dishonest dud. It won’t take long for people to catch on. People are already contradicting Woodward’s book, people like Dr. Fauci.

John Roberts interviewed Dr. Fauci today and he contradicted the “blockbuster” indictment against the President.

Dr. Anthony Fauci is the Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. He told Roberts, “I didn’t get any sense that he was distorting anything. In my discussions with him, they were always straightforward about the concerns that we had.”

Woodward had claimed the President dishonestly downplayed the pandemic while knowing the danger the disease presented. He played tapes of the President who said on one, “I wanted to, I always wanted to play it down. I still like playing it down because I don’t want to create a panic.”

Fauci disagreed with the characterization of the comments when Roberts asked him about any discrepancy between the President’s comments and what he knew.

“Um, you know, John, I really am hesitant to comment on that because I don’t know in what context we’re asking that question. I mean, obviously, when we would be speaking to the president we’d talk about the cold facts, he would get them.”

“You know, often he would want to, you know, make sure that the country didn’t get down and out about things, I don’t recall anything that was any kind of gross distortion in things that I spoke to him about,” Fauci concluded. “I don’t think he ever distorted things that I spoke to him about.”

Dr. Fauci was comfortable with how the president presented the threat of the pandemic to the public.

He also disputed comments Woodward attributed to him. That shouldn’t be a surprise. Woodward’s last book was called to task by people he quoted.

Watch:

Dr. Fauci disputes alleged quotes from him in Bob Woodward’s story that President Trump is “unfocused in meetings” and that “his sole purpose is to get re-elected.” “I don’t recall that at all.” pic.twitter.com/BWG9YgfjXT — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) September 9, 2020

Woodward’s last anti-Trump book was full of lies also.

The media is creating a catastrophic lie out of nothing.

Listen:

This is President Trump on tape, on February 7, saying that the coronavirus is “more deadly than your – you know, your, even your strenuous flus.” But he minimized the threat in public. On February 26, he told the public “I think that’s a problem that’s going to go away.” pic.twitter.com/TOHTpqYtvZ — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) September 9, 2020

President Trump’s press secretary tried to explain it to the press but they don’t want to understand.

Kayleigh McEnany says Trump never ‘downplayed’ the virus. Let’s retweet this and play this on loop at the next press briefing. @PressSec #TrumpKnew pic.twitter.com/YublLVDX8O — MeidasTouch.com (@MeidasTouch) September 9, 2020