Cuomo said President Trump killed New Yorkers

Andrew Cuomo, who is directly responsible for the deaths of thousands of elderly New Yorkers because of ill-conceived, dictatorial policies, is blaming President Trump for the New York virus deaths.

He’s also claiming that New Yorkers died from the European virus. No, Andrew, it’s the same virus — the Chinese Communist Party virus. In any case, the President did ban European travel.

It was Democrats like de Blasio who told everyone to go about their business.

Andy sounds like such a buffoon in this clip. He is the governor of the state, not Trump. Why didn’t he shut down New York sooner? He has us shut down to 35 states now.

Bill O’Reilly addressed Cuomo’s dishonesty on his podcast this evening: