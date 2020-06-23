Bolton responds to Trump’s attacks and Pompeo calling him a “traitor”

John Bolton reacted to President Trump’s tweets about his memoir trashing the President. He was also asked about the Secretary of State calling him a “traitor.”

“I think it’s unbecoming of the Office of the President,” the former national security adviser said. “I think it degrades the political civil discourse in our country and I’m just not going to respond.”

Then last night, he did respond on Bret Baier’s Fox News show.

Last night, on Bret Baier’s Special Report, Bolton said President Trump’s coronavirus response was “incoherent,” “herky-jerky,” “sporadic,” and called his decision-making unpredictable.

He also said President Trump is unfit.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo called Bolton a “traitor.”

“I’ve not read the book, but from the excerpts I’ve seen published, John Bolton is spreading a number of lies, fully-spun half-truths, and outright falsehoods,” Pompeo said.

“It is both sad and dangerous that John Bolton’s final public role is that of a traitor who damaged America by violating his sacred trust with its people,” he said. “To our friends around the world: you know that President Trump’s America is a force for good in the world.”

Bolton’s response is that it is his “recollection” and “people have different recollections.” He stands by the 500 pages in his book.

During his interview last night, he was asked about being called a “traitor” by Pompeo. His response, “That’s complete nonsense, but on the other hand the president was quoted months ago calling me a traitor, so the fact Pompeo does is par for his course.”

Bolton keeps tweeting about Venezuela and he wants us to topple the regime. That’s one of Trump’s mistakes according to him. Another is not killing an estimated 150 Iranians over a drone. And the fact that Trump doesn’t use the military against North Korea is to him, a serious mistake.

The foreign policy is fine. ISIS is defeated and we are pulling out of wars. Where’s the beef, Bolton?

OPINION

Bolton is the one weakening the nation along with the media allies, Black Lives Matter, Antifa, and the other radical groups.

Excerpts of his book and comments he has made are vicious and laden with ad hominem attacks. Many of his allegations have been debunked.

He doesn’t think Donald Trump is fit, but Biden is? That’s who will win if he is successful in destroying the President.

The former National Security Adviser now joins the never Trump hall of fame. Cable and hate-Trump outlets are interviewing him non-stop and the House Democrats want to use him to take down the President.