Bubba Wallace’s noose incident was over a “pull-down rope”

On Tuesday, the FBI said “no crime was committed” after a so-called noose was found in NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace’s garage. It was not a hate crime according to the FBI. Mr. Wallace is Black, and called it a “despicable act of racism and hatred.”

The investigation shows that the rope had been there since at least 2019.

U.S. Attorney Jay E. Town and FBI special agent Johnnie Sharp Jr. said that 15 FBI special agents conducted numerous interviews at the Talladega Speedway in Alabama.

“After a thorough review of the facts, we have concluded that no federal crime was committed,” the statement read. It added that the noose was in the garage, since October 2019 or before.

The agency used “authentic video confirmed by NASCAR,” and “nobody could have known that Mr. Wallace would be assigned to garage number 4 last week.”

It was a “tied handle in the garage pull-down rope from last fall,” said an employee with Wood Brothers Racing.

There it is — it’s a pull-down rope!