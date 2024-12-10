DOJ IG Finds Justice Dept. Spied on 2 Congressmen & 43 Staffers

The Justice Department’s inspector general found that his agency spied on two House members and congressional staffers in a leak investigation. They never informed the courts.

They obtained phone records from two members of Congress and 43 staff members, including President Donald Trump’s nominee for FBI director, Kash Patel. They spied on him when he worked as a GOP-led House Intelligence Committee staffer.

Inspector General Michael Horowitz found that the Justice Department did so despite the constitutional separation of powers between the two government branches.

Kash Patel, the nominee for FBI director, sued the Justice Department officials and FBI director Christopher Wray.

He accused them of violating his Fourth Amendment right to protection from unreasonable searches and seizures when they tried to obtain his personal records.

He didn’t know about the subpoena until December 2022, when Google notified him about it.

Another former staffer, Jason Foster, confirmed that the government successfully asked a federal court to hide its spying on Congress for five consecutive years. Foster is now heading up the Empower Oversight whistleblower site.

At the time of the secret spying, he was the chief investigative counsel for Senator Chuck Grassley on the Senate Judiciary Committee. They secured his personal data in 2017.

Ironically, Christopher Wray hasn’t announced his resignation and Democrats insist he finish his ten-year term.

DOJ relied on “boilerplate” language in its non-disclosure order applications and NEVER informed the court the NDOs were for records of Members of Congress or their staff. pic.twitter.com/esxjjv4I2I — Tristan Leavitt (@tristanleavitt) December 10, 2024

p. 3: “The Department’s decision to compel the production of non-content communications records of Members of Congress and congressional staffers implicated the constitutional rights and authorities of a co-equal branch of government.” pic.twitter.com/7ByTCPI1GA — Tristan Leavitt (@tristanleavitt) December 10, 2024

Here’s the @JusticeOIG report that explains how DOJ accessed records from 2 members of Congress and 43 staffers, including my partner @JsnFostr (@EMPOWR_us‘s founder) and @Kash_Patel. This needs to spark MAJOR reforms. The Constitution established separation of powers for a… — Tristan Leavitt (@tristanleavitt) December 10, 2024

