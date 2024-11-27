Bomb Threats to Swatting Attack on at Least 12 of Trump’s Cabinet Picks

According to Donald Trump’s spokesperson Karoline Leavitt, on the eve of Thanksgiving, at least twelve of Donald Trump’s Cabinet received bomb threats or swatting.


John Ratcliffe, nominee for CIA Director, Pete Hegseth, nominee for Secretary of Defense, and Brooke Rollins, Trump’s choice for Secretary of Agriculture, all received bomb threats. Lori Chavez De Remer, who would serve as Secretary of Labor, received a bomb threat.

A family member of Matt Gaetz got a threat. Gaetz has used the address. Tom Homan said he will now take the death threats against him more seriously.

Whoever did this has the personal addresses of all these high-level people. Someone has all their addresses, and they are in grave danger.

A Fox News story today reports that police and agents of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms have arrested an Arizona man for allegedly making expletive-laden death threats against President-elect Donald Trump and his family and attempting to illegally buy guns.

The suspect, Manuel Tamayo-Torres, also posted photos from a Trump rally in August in Glendale, according to court documents – a rally that took place less than six weeks after the first assassination attempt on Trump’s life in Butler, Pennsylvania.

He has a 2003 conviction of assault causing great bodily injury in California, for which he received a six-year prison sentence. Then, in July 2023, his ex-wife obtained a restraining order against him in Arizona, Fox reports.

This man said he was going to kill Trump and his children, and he attended a Trump rally a month after the Butler shooting. The FBI apparently didn’t know.

Lee Zeldin was swatted and sent a bomb threat with a Palestine-themed message.

Scott Turner received a bomb threat.

These people sending bomb messages need to be caught.


