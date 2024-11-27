Judge Tosses Epps Defamation Suit Against Fox News

Capitol Hill rioter Ray Epps lost his defamation suit against Donald Trump. The judge tossed it. U.S. District Court Judge Jennifer L. Hall granted Fox News’ motion to dismiss the suit filed last year by Ray Epps.

Ruling from the bench in Federal District Court in Wilmington, Del., the judge, Jennifer L. Hall, dismissed the defamation claims by the man, Ray Epps. He and his lawyers had failed to prove that Mr. Carlson had acted with “actual malice,” the judge said.

Mr. Epps had accused Mr. Carlson last summer of promoting a “fantastical story” that he was an undercover agent who had helped foment the riot at the Capitol to disparage President Donald J. Trump and his followers.

Epps said Tucker Carlson and others falsely accused him of being a government agent who instigated the violence at the Capitol.

Fox News welcomed the judge’s decision, which is the third consecutive defamation case to be decided in favor of the network following the record $787 million settlement it paid to Dominion Voting Systems in April 2024.

In a secret sentencing hearing Ray Epps was given one year of probation, $500 in restitution, and 100 hours of community service. Epps never spent an hour in jail and was allowed to attend the hearing from home.

