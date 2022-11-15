Bombshell: 8 FBI Informants on J6 But No One Stopped the Riot?

On Veteran’s Day, The New York Times reported that an informant in the Oath Keepers provided information in the Stewart Rhodes’ trial for seditious conspiracy.

In that case, an informant named Greg McWhirter served as vice president of a chapter of the Oath Keepers and funneled information to the FBI for months. The NY Times noted that if Mr. McWhirter was embedded for months, It raises “questions about why investigators did not know more about the attack on the Capitol.”

They also had an informant in the Kansas City chapter.

ABOUT 8 INFORMANTS IN THE PROUD BOYS

We now know they had about eight informants in the Proud Boys.

“The FBI had as many as eight informants inside the Proud Boys in the months around the Jan. 6 Capitol attack, recent court papers indicate, raising questions about how much federal investigators were able to learn from them before and after it took place.”…

“In filings in the seditious conspiracy case against members of the far-right group, defense lawyers claimed that information favorable to their clients was improperly withheld by the government until recently.”

So, the FBI let rioters hurt the police? Why didn’t they stop it?

“The F.B.I. had as many as eight informants inside the far-right Proud Boys in the months surrounding the storming of the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, recent court papers indicate, raising questions about how much federal investigators were able to learn from them about the violent mob attack both before and after it took place.”…

“In the papers, some of which were heavily redacted, the lawyers claimed that some of the information the confidential sources had provided to the government was favorable to their efforts to defend their clients against sedition charges and was improperly withheld by prosecutors until several days ago.”

Prosecutors said they didn’t hide the information in the sedition trials of five Proud Boys: Enrique Tarrio, the group’s former leader; Joseph Biggs; Ethan Nordean; Zachary Rehl; and Dominic Pezzola.

Why didn’t they stop this before all the police were hurt? This sounds like a total setup.

What About the Shaman?

As an aside, one of the things that bothers me is what the judge did to the Shaman.

The Shaman with the buffalo horns is in prison for five years, yet the police let him in and told him he could walk around. That sentence is egregious. The media portrayed the Shaman as a leader when he was just a foolish man dressed in loin cloth, reportedly handicapped, and thinking the police gave him free access.

That isn’t the only egregious action on the part of the government. It’s one of many.

Related