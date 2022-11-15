GOP Wins the House, Members Challenge McCarthy

NBC News projects GOP will barely win the House with 219 seats. Democrats have 216. Nancy Pelosi isn’t going away even though she won’t be Speaker. She knows that on some votes, she can get enough votes with the help of Republicans in Democrat-heavy districts.

Senior Washington correspondent for NBC News, Hallie Jackson, broke the news Monday morning with “TODAY” co-anchor Savannah Guthrie.

Jackson said President Biden will be investigated by various House committees, adding the “very, very slim majority means that the actual work of governing is just gonna be trickier.”

Democrats are busy mocking the Republicans who claimed there would be a red wave. They are also joining some Republicans in blaming Donald Trump for the losses. He’s a convenient scapegoat. It’s not Donald Trump’s fault. He’s very far in the back of the line when it comes to guilt if he bares any.

KEVIN MCCARTHY, THE UNRELIABLE LEADER

After January 6, he loudly condemned Trump and then sought to memory hole it as the base still backed Trump.

It is a very difficult job reining in 219 disparate people, but it certainly requires someone trustworthy and consistent.

So far, Andy Biggs plans to challenge him. Chip Roy would be good.

After the red wave failed to materialize, Matt Gaetz said he wouldn’t vote for Kevin McCarthy as Speaker.

On Friday, Gaetz posted on Twitter, “Kevin McCarthy: Defended Liz Cheney when @jdanbishop first sought her ouster Told GOP Leadership Trump should resign after J6 Kevin is FLIGHT over FIGHT when the chips are down He is not a Speaker for these times.”

Kevin McCarthy: Defended Liz Cheney when @jdanbishop first sought her ouster Told GOP Leadership Trump should resign after J6 Kevin is FLIGHT over FIGHT when the chips are down He is not a Speaker for these times — Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) November 11, 2022

Kevin McCarthy wasted money battling Trump candidates in the primary, damaging them early on.

If only we could get rid of Mitch McConnell. In many ways, he’s worse than McCarthy. In the end, Kevin McCarthy will win.

We cannot trust Kevin McCarthy to be Speaker of the House. pic.twitter.com/GbaLlzOL8R — Rep. Matt Gaetz (@RepMattGaetz) November 14, 2022

McCarthy and McConnell Invested in FTX.

Oh and lest you think Dear Leader McConnell was any better… @LeaderMcConnell 🗑 Link: https://t.co/KgbsEIDaXH pic.twitter.com/LmLnexn9vh — Jenna Ellis 🍊🦅 (@JennaEllisEsq) November 14, 2022

