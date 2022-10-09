Bombshell: COVID Likely Began by May 2019 & Was Weaponized

A bombshell report in The Telegraph backs up a story by The Australian in early October 2021. You might not see this in the legacy media since they appear dedicated to fake news. The press activists misuse their power to manipulate, hoping to keep us fat, dumb, and high on pot. Nevertheless, the truth is coming out.

The Telegraph found that China began to greatly reduce the export of PPE, such as gowns and masks, well before they notified the world in December 2019. This is new information.

The Australian reported in 2021 that the CCP were ordering 50% more PCR tests and equipment in May 2019, well before they said they knew about COVID-19.

A scientist filed a patent for a vaccine for a COVID-like virus in February 2020 and would have had to have worked on that for a long time. Then there was activity in the Wuhan hospital parking lot in the fall of 2019.

THE PPE ORDER IN AUGUST

China began severely restricting the export of personal protective equipment (PPE), such as gowns and masks, months before notifying the world of the outbreak of Covid-19, it has emerged.

PPE exports to the US fell by around 50 per cent between August and September of 2019, in a significant drop which raised alarm bells at key US government agencies. China also started to buy up global PPE stocks in Europe, Australia, and the US around the same time, experts said.

The fall in PPE supplies exiting China, the world’s biggest manufacturer of PPE, raises new questions about the true timeline of the emergence of SARS-CoV-2. An altered timeline would significantly challenge the theory that the pandemic originated from a seafood market in Wuhan, where the first cases emerged in December 2019.

BUYING UP EQUIPMENT AND PCR TESTS

As we reported on October 5, 2021, the Chinese Communists ordered a significantly higher number of PCR test kits in July 2019. The PCR test is used to research DNA, genes, and coronaviruses. This was allegedly before the pandemic.

The purchasing of equipment increased by 50% from the year before, according to a report by the Australian of the findings of Australia-based cybersecurity company Internet 2.0.

The buy-up began in July. The increase began in May and continued until December.

“You can see across the trend that, starting in May and all the way through to December, you see a massive increase in PCR procurement data,” said cybersecurity analyst Robert Potter, who aided in the recovery of the Chinese purchase data.

“Some of this may be benign but taken together, it gives us a trend that comprehensively challenges the official narrative that the pandemic started in December,” Potter added. “It also shows there’s a significant amount of procurement from the government level, the PLA and the Centre for Disease Control, as well as sensitive laboratories that are in the Hubei province.”

They were ordering a lot of PCR tests at that time. The distance from Hubei to Wuhan is 8 kilometers (5 miles in air distance).

PURCHASING A LOT OF PCR TESTS

Purchases of PCR tests in China’s Hubei Province surged months before the first official reports of a novel coronavirus case there. That is according to a report by Australia-based cybersecurity company Internet 2.0, Nikkei reports.

About 67.4 million yuan ($10.5 million at current rates) was spent on PCR tests in Hubei in 2019. That is nearly double the 2018 total, with the upswing starting in May, according to the report.

Internet 2.0 collected and analyzed data from a website that aggregates information on public procurement bids in China. The analysis team consists of former officials from intelligence agencies in the U.S., the U.K., Australia, and other countries.

Orders doubled from universities, jumped fivefold from the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention, and surged tenfold from animal testing bureaus. Purchases from hospitals declined by more than 10%.

Monthly procurement data shows a spike in orders in May, especially from CDC buyers and the People’s Liberation Army.

The Australian reports (we are providing the link to Rebel News since The Australian is behind a paywall):

Former director of US National Intelligence John Ratcliffe said the buy-up of PCR equipment in Wuhan in 2019 was significant. “I think there’s more than just smoke here; I think there’s fire from a whole bunch of different sources,” he said. “I think that would be another compelling piece of evidence if you need more. I don’t need more.”

Speaking to Sky News in September last year, former CIA director and secretary of state Mike Pompeo expressed his understanding that the pandemic originated at the Wuhan Institute of Technology. He told the news channel that he had seen evidence indicating that the pandemic could have erupted as early as the Summer of 2019, which would be consistent with the purchase orders of the PCR test kits.

THEN THERE IS THE PATENT AND INCREASED HOSPITAL ACTIVITY

A CCP scientist filed a patent for a COV vaccine in February 2020. It could be a coincidence, but he had to be developing the vaccine for months or years.

If you remember, in early June 2020, there were satellite images of increased activity in Wuhan hospital parking lots.

ABC News reported: Dramatic spikes in auto traffic around major hospitals in Wuhan in the fall of 2019 suggest the novel coronavirus may have been present and spreading through central China long before the outbreak was first reported to the world, according to a new Harvard Medical School study.

Using techniques similar to those employed by intelligence agencies, the research team behind the study analyzed commercial satellite imagery and “observed a dramatic increase in hospital traffic outside five major Wuhan hospitals beginning late summer and early fall 2019,” according to Dr. John Brownstein, the Harvard Medical professor who led the research.

OPINION

We must ask ourselves, did the CCP deliberately plan this as a bioweapon? We also don’t know how involved the US might be, but we know they covered up for the Chinese Communists and wouldn’t let anyone report anomalies or ask questions in the public square.

Why did Dr. Fauci lie and bully? Nancy Pelosi canceled those who went against the narrative. Did they just appreciate the opportunity to cancel Trump and his outstanding economy?

This latest scenario makes much more sense than the virus appearing in December. Viruses don’t just suddenly appear. The CCP kept it secret for months if this is true. Additionally, they wouldn’t let their citizens travel within the country but allowed them to travel the world.

There is no question they allowed it to spread. Did they also plan it as a bioweapon or with help from other countries? The fact that they let it loose shows they at least let it spread as a bioweapon. All the anger is aimed at Donald Trump and other distractions.

If you go to The Liberty Daily, Mr. Rucker has an interesting rumble video delving into the issue and suggesting an answer to the questions of whether they planned it or even planned it with others.

