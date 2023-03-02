Bombshell: Deadly Weaponization of COVID-19 Medical Research

The House Oversight Committee began hearings on the COVID investigation. Three eminent doctors kicked it off today with bombshell testimony. Dr. Jay Bhattacharya of Stanford, Dr. Martin Kulldorff of Harvard, and Dr. Marty Makary of Johns Hopkins testified.

We heard about doctors who believed the origin was a lab leak from a lab in China and changed their minds after receiving $9 million in grants from NIH.

Then there is the school guidance for vaccines which was NOT based on any science.

Dr. Marty Makary‘s testimony was riveting. At one point, he said, “The greatest perpetrator of misinformation during the pandemic has been the United States government.”

“Over and over again…we’ve seen something that’s unforgivable, and that is the weaponization of medical research itself. Public health officials were intellectually dishonest. They lied to the American people,” Dr. Makary said.

We now know they lied about surface transmission, masks, natural immunity, and myocarditis developing from the virus, and more.

Even babies weren’t safe

Dr. Makary said the CDC recommendations for vaccination of babies were decided before the trials and they stuck with it when the results showed the vaccines didn’t make a difference. They went ahead with it anyway.

“They decided babies were going to get vaccines before the study was done. And when it came out, it found no statistically significant difference in efficacy between the two groups, and they just authorized it anyway. Why are we even doing trials…Why do we even have an FDA? Why not just have King Fauci decree that everyone’s going to need this?”

He noted that forty percent of pediatricians do not recommend the vaccine for children. Did you know that?

Dr. Makary said that public health officials and the CDC are proposing “a 12-year-old little girl get 65 vaccines in her lifetime. Based on what? How about we see the data? When did we forget the scientific process altogether?”

Dr. @MartyMakary: The CDC, FDA & the NIH Decided to Vaccinate Babies Before the Trials Were Completed “They decided babies were going to get vaccines before the study was done. And when it came out, it found no statistically significant difference in efficacy between the two… https://t.co/sNGaAAkY2t pic.twitter.com/vXjBegJfdC — The Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) February 28, 2023

One bombshell came when Dr. Makary said that two top virologists warned Dr. Fauci about the lab leak in 2020. They changed their opinions in the media after they received $9 million in funding from the NIH.

The corruption is mind-blowing. These people need to go to prison. People died on the lies they spread. The lies were also used to demonize Donald Trump.

Dr. Marty Makary: Two top virologists warned Fauci about the lab leak in 2020, but “changed their tunes days later in the media, and then both scientists received $9 million subsequent in funding from the NIH…” pic.twitter.com/oYdBJNokEv — Joyce 🇺🇲 (@SweetGABreeze) March 1, 2023

“Science bureaucrats abusing their authority to create an illusion of scientific consensus in favor of destructive ideas… With such a litany of failure, the American people deserve an honest COVID commission,” Dr. Battacharya said.

Today: Dr. Jay Bhattacharya opens at the House COVID Subcommittee: “Science bureaucrats abusing their authority to create an illusion of scientific consensus in favor of destructive ideas… With such a litany of failure, the American people deserve an honest COVID commission.” pic.twitter.com/P6BqcFWIML — Michael P Senger (@MichaelPSenger) March 1, 2023

Dr. Martin Kulldorf would like to see everyone who was fired over the vaccines be rehired with back pay.

Dr Martin Kulldorff:

“There is one amnesty that I’m very much in favor of and that is that every person who was fired because they didn’t take the vaccine should be rehired with back pay. They were badly treated for unscientific reasons.” 🎯 pic.twitter.com/ZmUdhJGUcW — New World Odor™ (@hugh_mankind) November 11, 2022

He also testified that “we have seen the worst public health mistakes in history.”

Dr. Martin Kulldorff: “We Have Seen the Worst Public Health Mistakes in History” “We didn’t protect nursing home residents properly, and it’s not just by sending sick people to nursing homes, which of course, was criminal.” pic.twitter.com/hgPr3yDpEh — Michael Burea (@MichaelBurea) February 28, 2023

