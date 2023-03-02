Senate Votes Unanimously to Declassify COVID Wuhan Lab Leak Intel

On Wednesday, the US Senate voted unanimously to pass a bill that would force the Biden regime to declassify intelligence related to the origins of COVID-19.

However, Democrat administrations notoriously avoid declassification regardless of the law.

The bill is the COVID-19 Origin Act of 2023. The purpose of the bill is to investigate the Wuhan lab leak theory.

Republican Senators Mike Braun and Josh Hawley reintroduced the bill on Monday after the DOE report indicated they thought the leak came from the Wuhan lab. The FBI previously agreed with this opinion.

Josh Hawley wrote on Twitter: Chris Wray made it sound like #Covid was part of a bioweapons program. He also reminded everyone that we were called conspiracy theorists for suggesting it.

It now goes to the House, and hopefully, as Hawley said on Twitter, “let’s get this thing done.”

Chinese whistleblower, Dr. Li Meng Yan, told Tucker Carlson last night that she believed the leak in the Wuhan lab was accidental, but spreading it throughout the world was not. They intended to kill people and harm democracies around the world.

