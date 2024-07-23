Bombshell: Democrats Threatened Joe Biden to Force Him Out

A new report came out this evening claiming that there was a palace coup, and Joe Biden was threatened and forced to withdraw from the race.

Top Democrats threatened Joe Biden with the 25th Amendment if he didn’t exit the race. Ironically, Biden thought it was a big joke when Trump was threatened with it for no reason at all.

The amendment allows the vice president and members of the cabinet to declare him unfit to serve and force him to step down, the source added.

Part of the strategy was to allow Biden to debate Donald Trump in June, knowing he couldn’t handle it. It was a setup as part of the coup.

The debate was catastrophic for Joe Biden. They worked with him for a week and knew he couldn’t debate.

Sources told the NY Post the plan was in place for weeks.

The well-orchestrated “palace coup” to stop the faltering president seeking re-election has been in place for weeks, but stubborn Biden fought against it every step of the way, a source close to the Biden family told The Post Monday.

This is today’s Democrat Party.