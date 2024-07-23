Raskin Lied About How Thomas Crooks Was Identified

Jamie Raskin, an aggressive anti-gun activist, claimed Crooks was identified through the serial numbers on the firearms. Democrats want the surveillance state to include serial numbers on every firearm. Criminals remove them, so many assume the government wants to have a list of gun owners so they can later confiscate them.

Democrats used that hearing to say “AR 15” about 50 times and make the whole thing about banning AR 15s

Raskin said something that has to be a lie

he did not say Crooks was identified within a few hours through DNA as we have been told

he said Crooks was identified in 30 minutes from the serial number on the AR 15

I think he is lying but said that because – as he said himself – some people disagree with the idea of serial numbers on firearms associated with the owner.

He was selling an idea – a democrat anti-gun idea – by using a lie… is what it looked like.

It Is a Lie

To clarify, that was a lie unless Raskin knows something no one else knows. Raskin lies constantly.

After being killed at the scene, Crooks didn’t have any identification on his body, so agents had to “run his DNA and get biometric confirmation,” Kevin Rojek, the special agent in charge of the FBI’s Pittsburgh field office, said at a press conference Saturday night before the gunman was named.

They had numerous other ways to identify him. The surveillance state is alive and well.

The Surveillance State

“Pennsylvania has face recognition for their driver’s license database,” Jennifer Lynch told DailyMail.com, ‘most driver’s license databases do.'”

Jennifer Lynch works as general counsel for the nonprofit Electronic Frontier Foundation (EFF) and has spent over a decade tracking the federal government’s increasing reliance on vast genetic databases to track US citizens.

The background check for his position in the nursing home would have included routine fingerprinting that could have helped match prints on the rifle Crooks used to fire at Trump.

“A lot of people have fingerprints in databases that are accessible to the government,” she noted. “It’s kind of like an unsexy way to identify people.”

Additionally, Crooks had shot at Trump, damaging his ear, with an AR-style rifle that his father had purchased legally — which, along with the address on the registration for the shooter’s vehicle, may have led to a direct DNA match at the Crooks home.

Lynch opined that the FBI’s reference to running the suspects “DNA” might have been part of a Bureau effort to appear like all-seeing, omniscient crime-stoppers: “Sometimes I worry that law enforcement is just trying to scare us,” she said.

“And there’s certainly a lot of scary surveillance and technology out there,” she added, “and ways for the police to identify us.”

And they are always looking for more. Privacy is disappearing, but Crooks had three overseas accounts to avoid detection.

Another reader mentioned AOC mistakenly referred to an AR-16. An AR-15 is a semi-automatic. An AR-!6 is an M16, a fully automatic gun. She either knows nothing or was deliberately misleading.