Bombshell! FBI Searched UPenn in November – Opaque WH Hid the Info

In addition to Biden’s lawyers, the FBI also searched the Penn Biden Center in November after the lawyers found ten classified documents. We still don’t know why the lawyers were searching the closet at UPenn in the first place.

The White House certainly isn’t transparent as they claimed.

We don’t know if the FBI found anything. Neither the White House nor the Department of Justice disclosed the search, despite claiming they’re transparent.

The House GOP now wants the visitor logs to the UPenn Biden Center and details of its operation and funding.

If nothing else, this shows the situation was far more serious than they let on. They hid the information from Americans.

CBS News reported that the FBI conducted a previously undisclosed search of the Penn Biden Center in November. They hid that information.

The FBI searched the Penn Biden Center offices in mid-November, according to two sources familiar with the investigation, after lawyers for President Biden had found about ten documents marked classified there on Nov. 2. The material originated from Mr. Biden’s time as vice president.

It is unclear whether FBI personnel found any additional classified during the mid-November sweep. This wasn’t the first time that the White House was deliberately opaque.

On January 12, Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told the press corps that the searches of Biden’s properties had been completed. Within two days, five more documents were found. Then the FBI searched Biden’s Delaware home and found even more documents.

As this all went down, the administration bragged about its cooperation and transparency.

