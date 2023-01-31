Chilling Possibility for the Confused: If Putin Loses, Doomsday Could Begin

In a chilling account, a top military expert explains how Putin could launch a nuclear strike if he loses the conventional war. Under this scenario, if Putin isn’t bluffing, the US and NATO can’t win. The US and NATO are counting on Russians bluffing.

Daily Mail reports: “The humiliating collapse of Vladimir Putin’s invasion force in Ukraine could be the final flash point needed to trigger a nuclear Armageddon that kills millions, a top military expert has chillingly warned. “

Ex-British diplomat Tim Willasey-Wilsey outlined how the Russian President could go to nuclear war if his military collapses. Doomsday could begin if Russia loses the conventional war.

“Ex-British diplomat Tim Willasey-Wilsey outlined how the Russian despot’s barbaric war could descend into global carnage if his military collapses or mutinies in the face of unrelenting resistance from Kyiv’s forces, triggering an apocalyptic scenario. ”

HIS COMMENTS FOLLOWED A WARNING FROM RUSSIA THAT THEY ARE NOT BLUFFING

“It doesn’t occur to any of the wretches to draw the following elementary conclusion: That the loss of a nuclear power in a conventional war could provoke a nuclear war,” Medvedev raged on Telegram. “Nuclear powers have not lost major conflicts on which their fate depends. And this should be obvious to anyone.”

Russia claims this is existential. Putin’s fate does likely depend on it.

Russian President Putin confirmed the statements by Medvedev in case anyone had any doubts.

“Russia’s nuclear doctrine allows the use of such munitions if weapons of mass destruction are used against it or if the Russian state faces an existential threat from conventional weapons. We will certainly make use of all weapon systems available to us. This is not a bluff.”

In other words, if the U.S. and NATO win this war in Ukraine, the US and NATO will lose in the end, and we will all turn to dust.

THEY’RE BANKING ON RUSSIA BLUFFING

However, top military bosses have told MailOnline this hellish outcome, although possible, would be highly unlikely, with the former head of the Royal Navy, Admiral Lord Alan West saying: “If Ukraine suddenly smashes the Russians and advances into Russia that really does increase the likelihood of nuclear weapons being used… [but] it’s extremely unlikely.”

Mr. Willasey-Willsey believes Russian resistance is collapsing. He said the door would be wide open for Kyiv to advance and try to retake the Donbas and Crimea.

In Willasey-Wilsey’s scenario, Russia would resort to threats. He believes Putin could turn into peacemaker. “Only a madman would deploy nuclear weapons… This is plainly an attempt to deter Ukraine’s allies,” the top commander added.

But haven’t we been told that Putin is a madman? The West banks on Putin’s rhetoric as a bluff, but he says he’s not bluffing. We are risking World War III and nuclear war in the belief that Putin is bluffing.

Meanwhile, we’re wasting time on this far more minimal threat from Russia. China is poised to go to war with the West and control the world. If Russia does go to war with The West officially, China will join Russia.

