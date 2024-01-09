Bombshell Filing About Fani Willis and the Trump Prosecutor

A stunning court filing in the Georgia Trump case states that Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis hired a lover for a large sum of money to prosecute Trump. She financially benefitted from the relationship.

An attorney for a former Trump campaign official named Michael Roman filed the motion.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution described it as a bombshell filing, alleging that special prosecutor Nathan Wade, a private attorney, paid for lavish vacations he took with Willis using the Fulton County funds his law firm received.

County records show that Wade, who has played a prominent role in the election interference case, has been paid nearly $654,000 in legal fees since January 2022. The DA authorizes his compensation.

Roman is looking to have the charges against him dismissed and have Willis, Wade, and the entire DA office disqualified from further prosecution of the case.

How this might affect Donald Trump and the other 14 remaining co-defendants is unknown.

The filing says Willis and Wade traveled to Napa Valley and cruised the Caribbean together. Wade purchased the tickets. Ironically, according to the motion, Wade could be charged with honest services fraud and racketeering.

Willis and Wade, the motion contends, “have been engaged in an improper, clandestine personal relationship during the pendency of this case, which has resulted in the special prosecutor, and, in turn, the district attorney, profiting significantly from this prosecution at the expense of the taxpayers.”

Wade was never appointed by the Fulton Board of Commissioners as required by law.

Roman was charged with seven felony counts for helping organize slates of Trump electors – paperwork.

Whether it’s accurate or not, I cannot say, but the lawyer who filed it said it was done with thorough research and investigation.

