Fascist Officer Creates a Crime So He Can Arrest a Rebel News Reporter

By
M Dowling
-
1
17

You won’t believe this one. A Rebel News reporter asked Chrystia Freeland a question as she walked down the street and was immediately arrested for assault.

The officer made up a charge of assault. He stood in the way of the reporter as the reporter walked sideways. He stood in his way and let the reporter hit him so he could arrest him. It’s all on tape.


1 Comment
Peter B. Prange
Guest
Peter B. Prange
7 minutes ago

It seems unreal, but that is what all Americans will need to fear in the very near future. I would be surprised if someone walked up to me and hit me and some Nazi -type cop arrests me for injuring the man’s hand.

