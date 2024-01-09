Fascist Officer Creates a Crime So He Can Arrest a Rebel News Reporter

You won’t believe this one. A Rebel News reporter asked Chrystia Freeland a question as she walked down the street and was immediately arrested for assault.

The officer made up a charge of assault. He stood in the way of the reporter as the reporter walked sideways. He stood in his way and let the reporter hit him so he could arrest him. It’s all on tape.

BREAKING: Rebel News reporter David Menzies (@TheMenzoid) was brutally arrested by police after he tried to ask Chrystia Freeland questions. Visit Rebel News for more on this story: https://t.co/J42ReU1MjY pic.twitter.com/5vgNotnjyy — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) January 8, 2024

