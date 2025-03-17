Judicial Tyranny: Judge Orders Hearing on Deportation of Gangsters

Judge Boasberg scheduled a hearing for 4 pm today and demanded answers on the deportation of Tren de Aragua and MS-13 gang members after he blocked it and ordered the planes to turn back to the USA. He is telling the administration what to do on immigration on behalf of two of the worst organized transnational gangs in the world.

The judges are blue district judges, appointed mainly by Clinton, Obama, and Biden, and they are telling the duly elected president what to do on numerous issues:

Unelected nobody judges are in charge of firing and hiring federal employees,

and teacher training.

Judges now handle the data, payroll lists, and all federal government files.

The Democrat lawyers in black robes make immigration decisions, including the deportation of Hamas operatives.

They are in charge of website content,

spending decisions,

restructuring, the federal bureaucracy,

tweets by administration officials,

DEI ideology,

climate ideology,

abortion,

and the budget.

Boasberg is the same Obama-appointed judge who gave Ray Epps probation, oversaw Russiagate FISA warrants, and happened to attend Trump’s D.C. trial, standing in the back of the courtroom. His wife started an abortion clinic, and both donate to Democrats. Boasberg also oversaw the release of the Comey memos, which included Comey’s recollection of conversations with President Trump, breaking with presidential privilege.

Boasberg also oversaw the release of Clinton emails in 2016.

This judge who wants to liberate gang members put 70 J6ers in prison on fake charges, later overturned by SCOTUS.

Boasberg now demands answers from the Trump team in response to questions presented in today’s ACLU filing on behalf of Venezuelan terrorists.

Far-left Democracy Forward posted the document online: JGG-Motion-for-Clarification

Democrats want to prosecute someone for this. They will go to the mat if you try to deport gang members in this country illegally. Polls show 80% of Americans want gang members here illegally deported.

