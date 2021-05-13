Why is no one paying attention to the glaring fact of this presidency?



















We have a shadow president in Susan Rice, Ric Grennell has said repeatedly, but no one is paying any attention whatsoever. While we agree with Ric Grennell, he is ignoring Valerie Jarrett who is in the background and both have direct access to Barack Obama. This is Barack Obama’s third term.

Most Americans know by now that Joe Biden had dementia in some form and is not capable of running the government. In fact, he does nothing almost every day.

He did nothing in March, and he did nothing in April. He has done nothing so far in May either.

It’s quite remarkable really.

Watch:

.@RichardGrenell on the far-Left’s control of the Biden admin: “Biden is too weak to stop the progressive Left from taking over…Kamala does not understand what’s going on…We have a shadow president in Susan Rice and no one is paying attention.” pic.twitter.com/8vyEJheUOx — CPAC 2021 (@CPAC) May 12, 2021

Related

















