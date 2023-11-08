Bombshell! Next Week, FCC Will Control Every Aspect of the Internet

Federal Communications Commission Commissioner Brendan Carr is calling the Biden administration’s “digital equity” plan for all internet services and infrastructure an “unlawful power grab.”

Biden’s regime is seizing control of the Internet, and it has Obama’s fingerprints all over it. It’s the complete centralization of Internet and Internet speech.

“President Biden’s plan hands the Administrative State effective control of all Internet services and infrastructure in the country. Never before, in the roughly 40-year history of the public Internet, has the FCC (or any federal agency for that matter) claimed this degree of control over it. Indeed, President Biden’s plan calls for the FCC to apply a far-reaching set of government controls that the agency has not applied to any technology in the modern era, including Title II common carriers,” Carr said in a statement on Monday. …

“Congress never contemplated the sweeping regulatory regime that President Biden asked the FCC to adopt—let alone authorized the agency to implement it,” he said.

It seems Biden is blaming the free market and capitalism for his bad policies (watch the Beck clip below for more information).

President Biden has called on the FCC to adopt new rules of breathtaking scope. Those rules would give the federal government a roving mandate to micromanage nearly every aspect of how the Internet functions—from how ISPs allocate capital and where they build, to the services… pic.twitter.com/X8eyxM3Qy0 — Brendan Carr (@BrendanCarrFCC) November 7, 2023

Glenn Beck explains – excellent explanation:

According to FCC Commissioner Brendan Carr, the Biden administration is planning to hand the administrative state ‘effective control of all internet services.’ Team Biden claims this for ‘digital equity’, but if all this is true, it could be the END of free speech online. pic.twitter.com/3xbwPcJUin — Glenn Beck (@glennbeck) November 7, 2023

