Bombshell! Powell tells DC Examiner “multiple people” saw the fraud in “real-time”

Attorney Sidney Powell said on Friday night in her interview with Larry O'Connor for the Washington Examiner that "multiple people" actually saw the voter fraud take place in real-time.

Larry O’Connor, host of the Washington Examiner’s Examining Politics, referenced articles from the New York Times and HuffPo that alleged a backdoor in Dominion Voting Systems used in several key battleground states that could have been exploited to create vote tallies “that did not exist.”

Powell said those are part of the allegations being brought by the Trump campaign. They Have Pictures

“Their system even admits, their own training manual admits that people can go in and do that. That people can go in and put all kinds of votes in a “trash” folder and then ‘trash’ them,” Powell said. “There are devices on the internet that can be used to see it and we have multiple people who actually saw it as it was happening. We essentially have some pictures of it and it is terrifying and it is a huge national security issue. Why the Department of Justice and the FBI have not done something on this immediately.”

Powell said she had videos and “all kinds of” evidence being sent to her team, who she said was having trouble keeping up with allegations of rampant electoral fraud in several key battleground states.

“The information is coming in at a faster rate than our little team can even process it,” Powell said. “Americans are fed up with the corruption, they are starting to report it and come forward and give evidence.” Watch (I don’t know who put this audio up but they made it entertaining):

